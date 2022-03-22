Russian State Duma Vice Speaker Anna Kuznetsova suggested discussing the possibility of creating an alternative to international human rights organizations in Russia.

“We see that today there are no effective mechanisms to protect the rights of Russians, so we consider it necessary to consider alternative structures, the creation of new, real human rights institutions that will be able to protect human rights,” he said at a briefing.

According to the vice-speaker of the State Duma, the fact that the current human rights structures are “toothless, helpless and meaningless” has been proven.

“The time has come to think that real, viable tools are needed to protect human rights in the international arena,” he said.