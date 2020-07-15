Human Rights Foundation to Help Activists Protect Their Bitcoin Funds

The Human Rights Foundation, or HRF, a significant global organization promoting democracy and freedom, continues to explore the utilization of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) as a way to protect human rights all over the world.

The HRF recently partnered with crypto custody startup Casa to help global activists effectively protect crypto funds used to fight human rights abuses and challenge authoritarianism.

Casa to share Bitcoin expertise to support human rights

As part of the new collaboration, Casa will be dealing with the HRF to educate non-profit businesses, or NGOs, and activists about Bitcoin. Announcing the headlines on July 15, Casa said that the startup will take part in HRF workshops, providing its expertise in Bitcoin security to world wide activists.

The new initiative is supposed to address financial difficulties faced by societies ruled by authoritative regimes. NGOs often find it very difficult to access traditional banking services. By promoting the utilization of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, the HRF and Casa are hoping to help activists raise their funds in a secure way.

Storing crypto funds may challenging

Alex Gladstein, chief strategy officer at the HRF, outlined the enormous potential of Bitcoin to assist activists in raising funds to fight against human rights abuses. According to the executive, the question of storing crypto funds in a safe way has always been a significant challenge.

As such, Casa is expected to significantly expand the necessary expertise in protecting funds for NGOs like independent media outlets, environmental groups, anti-corruption activists, and pro-democracy movements. Gladstein said:

“With software like Casa, organizations can keep their bitcoin secure while maintaining full control, without the risk of losing funds due to a mistake. It’s critical that activists control the private keys to their bitcoin, so they can always get their funds to where it’s needed, when it’s needed.”

Founded in 2005, the New York-headquartered organization has been earnestly involved in the crypto industry for many years. In June 2020, the foundation introduced its own Bitcoin Development Fund, a privacy-focused project to support developers making Bitcoin a safer tool for activists and journalists all over the world. As of June 23, the fund received not exactly $30,000 in donations from 22 donors.

Previously, the HRF issued a report analyzing the censorship and privacy landscape of stablecoins like Tether (USDT) and Dai (DAI).