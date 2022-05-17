The observations of the Human Rights Defender on the rallies held on 16.05.2022

Concerning the conduct of the police in expressing the opinion expressed through the rally եր guaranteeing the rights of peaceful assembly:

Today, the Human Rights Defender’s monitoring registered cases of disproportionate use of force by the police during the apprehension of persons. The practice of clearly presenting a legal claim when apprehended has continued to be problematic.

A case of insulting, insulting the participant of the rally by a police officer was registered. The Human Rights Defender emphasizes once again that according to the Disciplinary Code of the Police, the police officer is obliged to show restraint, civilized, pleasant and respectful attitude towards the citizens.

Today, last week, as a result of the calls received by the ombudsman’s rapid response groups to the hotline, a number of cases were registered when the vehicles of the participants of the rally were taken to a specially guarded area by the police officers, but were not returned to them.

Moreover, in the case of about six vehicles, they have not been returned for several days; the owners of the cars are not presented with the good reason why they are kept in a specially protected area.

In this regard, the Defender states that taking vehicles to a specially protected area, not returning them to their rightful owners, can not be considered lawful in the absence of initiated criminal proceedings, the relevant judicial act on the confiscation of the vehicle.

And the substantiations given orally by the Police officers that those cars were taken to a specially protected area, taken into custody on suspicion of any crime, without initiating any criminal proceedings, in the framework of preparing materials for initiating a criminal case, are not grounded, legal.

Such actions are not in accordance with the law, they are obviously disproportionate interference with a person’s property rights; և these vehicles must be returned immediately to their rightful owners. The Defender will send a corresponding letter to the competent state bodies with the demands to provide clarifications and to stop the disproportionate interference of the property rights of the persons.

A case of banning a lawyer from entering the Shengavit Police Department was registered today, which was resolved about 20 minutes later as a result of the ombudsman’s staff. At the same police station, the Defender’s rapid response teams recorded a case when a person was apprehended around 9:30, while an examination of the “Register of Persons brought to the Police Department” revealed that the person was apprehended at 10:00.

Moreover, the time of discharge from the department was 13:00, while at around 13:40 the person was still in the Shengavit department of the RA Police. It was clarified that the person was being transferred to another police station, as materials had been prepared on another case.

It was also recorded that the police officers were trying to keep the lawyer of the same person in unjustified custody, the video recording made by the lawyer was mentioned as a reason. As a result of the intervention of the ombudsman’s rapid response teams, the lawyer left the department.

In the same section, it was also registered that the data of the four persons who were not presented to the police officers in the “Register of Persons brought to the Police Department” were not filled in.

The Defender warns again that it is inadmissible to illegally keep a person for more than the established period on the grounds of administrative arrest, moreover, to enter the wrong time in the register in order to conceal it.

It is also inadmissible to prevent a lawyer from entering the police station in order to visit a client, and it is mostly illegal to try to restrict a lawyer from leaving the police station for one reason or another.

In the mentioned case, the Defender will apply to the competent bodies with a request to call the persons to account, will follow up on the investigation of the case.

Regarding the ECHR law on the course of meetings:

The law developed by the European Court of Human Rights clearly states that non-violent acts during peaceful assembly, such as the temporary closure of roads, including by physical barriers or otherwise blocking them, must exercise the right to freedom of assembly guaranteed by Article 11 of the Convention. from protection.

The court stressed that any gathering in a public place could cause some inconvenience to the daily life of others, including disruption of traffic, and that in the absence of violence by assembly participants, government agencies might be tolerant of peaceful assembly in order to The right to liberty should not be deprived of any content.

At the same time, the Court has for years developed an approach according to which the deliberate creation of serious obstacles by the participants to the daily life and lawful activities of others, which significantly exceed the level of obstacles to the normal exercise of the right to freedom of peaceful assembly, can be considered A “reprehensible act” in which the penalties / punishments applied in the case of conduct may be justified.

At the same time, the court reaffirmed in a number of cases that the freedom to participate in a peaceful assembly is so important that a person can not be fined for participating in a legal assembly if the person does not commit an illegal act. The court also stressed that the organizers and participants of the rallies, following the requirements of legality, may respect the rules of the democratic game in which they play a role.

Therefore, in order to exercise the right to peaceful assembly through a rally, the Police must take the necessary measures, including directing the march, warning of possible obstacles to the march, with the aim of ensuring the normal course of the rally and ensuring that others The inconvenience caused should be reasonably minimized, inter alia by ensuring that the situation does not lead to a temporary and widespread blockage of traffic.

The participants of the rally expressing their opinion through the rally are obliged to obey the lawful demands of the police, which, among other things, may be aimed at ensuring normal road traffic. The police must also provide sufficient time for the rally participants to comply with their legal requirements.

Public Relations Department of the Human Rights Defender