On April 18, Human Rights Defender Christine Grigoryan received Anna-Karin Austin, Representative of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Armenia, and Andrey Aryupin, Head of the Legal Department.

Welcoming the colleagues, Kristine Grigoryan highly assessed the level of cooperation between the Ombudsman’s mission and the UNHCR mission, and expressed her determination to deepen the cooperation in several target areas.

In her turn, Anna-Karin Austin, presenting the goal of the UNHCR Armenia mission in Armenia, stressed that the cooperation with the Ombudsman’s Office is based on values ​​and such a mission, as it is the same goal for both refugees, displaced persons and stateless asylum seekers. in ensuring the protection of persons.

The Human Rights Defender presented the group of problems of the displaced persons from Artsakh, which has been registered by the Defender’s institution during this period, including through the Defender’s regional visits and private conversations with the families.

Touching upon the legislative reforms on the protection of the rights of refugees, displaced persons, asylum seekers and stateless persons, the Defender Grigoryan presented opinions to the National Assembly and the executive power, to submit proposals to the Defender’s Constitutional mandate. In order to find institutional solutions to the registered problems at the legislative level. Anna-Karin Austin, in her turn, praised the Defender’s intentional way of influencing the legislative level, preventing many problems.

The following parties reached an agreement to intensify the cooperation between the Human Rights Defender’s Syunik Regional “Goris Branch of the UNHCR / UNHCR” Mission in order to find adequate operative solutions to the problems of internally displaced persons seeking asylum.

During the meeting, they also stressed the need for joint post-missification missions, awareness-raising activities, and agreed to deepen cooperation in this and other areas.