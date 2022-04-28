RA Human Rights Defender Kristine Grigoryan is on a working visit to Paris. On April 27, the Defender met with the Ambassador of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Human Rights, Dolphin Borion, the French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Ambassador Bryce Rockefoe, and representatives of the French Foreign Ministry’s Continental Europe Directorate.

During the meetings, the Defender presented the mandate of the ombudsman institution, the current challenges of the institution, as he shared the priorities of the institution.

Referring to the Defender’s visit to Artsakh and the border communities of Armenia, the Defender presented the pressure exerted on the Armenians of Artsakh by the Azerbaijani armed forces, including the psychological, then the specific conditions created for physical immunity and security, the ultimate goal of which is the eviction of Armenians from Artsakh.

Kristine Grigoryan presented the details of her contacts with the relatives of the captives and missing persons, expressed concern over the non-fulfillment of her international obligations and the commitment undertaken in a trilateral statement by Azerbaijan to return the captives and detainees immediately.

The French Foreign Minister’s Human Rights Ambassador Dolphin Borion presented his human rights mission during the meeting. Ms. Borion outlined the challenges that currently exist to the global understanding of human rights, noting that modern conflicts are the greatest challenges in this regard. The parties outlined their readiness to cooperate on the agenda of women’s empowerment. Kristine Grigoryan invited Mrs. Borion to Armenia.

In his speech, the French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Ambassador Bryce Rockefoy, expressed concern over the unresolved humanitarian issues after the war. Ambassador Rockefoy praised the ombudsman’s approach to maintaining and assisting in solving the various problems of the families of the captives and missing persons.

Within the framework of the meetings, Kristine Grigoryan stressed the need to increase the international organizations and the international representation in Artsakh in general, as an additional guarantee of guaranteeing the rights and normal life of the Armenians of Artsakh.