Human rights activists want to use AI to help prove war crimes in court

The initiative, led by Swansea University in the united kingdom along with a quantity of human rights groups, is part of a continuing effort to monitor the alleged war crimes happening in Yemen and create greater legal accountability around them. In 2017, the platform Yemeni Archive began compiling a database of videos and photos documenting the abuses. Content was gathered from 1000s of sources—including submissions from journalists and civilians, as well as open-source videos from social-media platforms like YouTube and Facebook—and preserved on a blockchain so they couldn’t be tampered with undetected.

Along with the Global Legal Action Network (GLAN), a nonprofit that sues states for human rights violations, the investigators then began curating proof specific human rights violations into a separate database and mounting legal cases in various domestic and international courts. “If things are coming through courtroom accountability processes, it’s not enough to show that this happened,” says Yvonne McDermott Rees, a professor at Swansea University and the initiative’s lead. “You have to say, ‘Well, this is why it’s a war crime.’ That might be ‘You’ve used a weapon that’s illegal,’ or in the case of an air strike, ‘This targeted civilians’ or ‘This was a disproportionate attack.’”

A 3D rendering of a BLU-63. VFRAME

In this case, the partners are emphasizing a UK-manufactured cluster munition, the BLU-63. The use and sale of cluster munitions, explosive weapons that spray out smaller explosives on impact, are barred by 108 countries, such as the UK. If the partners could prove in a UK court that they had indeed been used to commit war crimes, it may be used as leverage to stop the UK’s sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia or to bring criminal charges against individuals involved in the sales.

So they decided to produce a machine-learning system to detect all cases of the BLU-63 in the database. But images of BLU-63s are rare correctly because they are illegal, which left the team with little real-world data to train their system. As an answer, the team created a synthetic data set by reconstructing 3D models of the BLU-63 in a simulation.

Using the few prior examples they had, including a photo of the munition preserved by the Imperial War Museum, the partners worked with Adam Harvey, a pc vision researcher, to create the reconstructions. Starting with a base model, Harvey added photorealistic texturing, various kinds of damage, and differing decals. He then rendered the results under various lighting conditions and in various environments to create a huge selection of still pictures mimicking the way the munition may be found in the wild. He also created synthetic data of things that could possibly be mistaken for the munition, like a green baseball, to lower the false positive rate.

While Harvey remains in the midst of generating more training examples—he estimates he can need over 2,000—the existing system already performs well: over 90% of the videos and photos it retrieves from the database have now been verified by human experts to contain BLU-63s. He’s now making a more realistic validation data set by 3D-printing and painting types of the munitions to appear to be the real thing, after which videotaping and photographing them to observe well his detection system performs. Once the system is fully tested, the team plans to run it through the entire Yemeni Archive, which contains 5.9 billion video frames of footage. By Harvey’s estimate, an individual would just take 2,750 days at 24 hours a day to comb throughout that much information. By contrast, the machine-learning system would take roughly 30 days on a normal desktop.

The real image shown in the analysis near the top of the article. VFRAME

Human experts would still need to verify the footage after the system filters it, but the gain in efficiency changes the overall game for human rights businesses looking to mount challenges in court. It’s quite normal for these organizations to store massive amounts of video crowdsourced from eyewitnesses. Amnesty International, for example, has on the order of just one terabyte of footage documenting possible violations in Myanmar, says McDermott Rees. Machine-learning techniques makes it possible for them to scour these archives and demonstrate the pattern of human rights violations at a previously infeasible scale, making it much more difficult for courts to deny the evidence.

“When you’re looking at, for example, the targeting of hospitals, having one video that shows a hospital being targeted is strong; it makes a case,” says Jeff Deutch, the lead researcher at Syrian Archive, who also launched Yemeni Archive. “But if you can show hundreds of videos of hundreds of incidents of hospitals being targeted, you can see that this is really a deliberate strategy of war. When things are seen as deliberate, it becomes more possible to identify intent. And intent might be something useful for legal cases in terms of accountability for war crimes.”

As the Yemen collaborators prepare to submit their case, evidence on this scale will be specially relevant. The Saudi-led air-strike coalition has denied culpability in previous allegations of war crimes, that your UK government recognizes because the official record. The UK courts also dismissed an earlier case that GLAN submitted to stop the government from selling weapons to Saudi Arabia, as it deemed the open-source video evidence maybe not sufficiently convincing. The collaborators hope the more wealth of evidence will lead to different results this time. Cases using open-source videos in a Syrian context have previously resulted in convictions, McDermott Rees says.

This initiative isn’t the very first to use machine learning to filter evidence in a human rights context. The E-Lamp system from Carnegie Mellon University, a video analysis toolbox for human rights work, originated to analyze the archives of the Syrian war. Harvey also previously caused some of his current collaborators to identify munitions used in Syria. The Yemen effort, however, will be one of many first to be involved in a court case. It could set a precedent for other human rights organizations.

“Although this is an emerging field, it’s a tremendous opportunity,” says Sam Gregory, the program director of human rights nonprofit Witness and cochair of the Partnership on AI’s working group on social and societal influence. “[It’s] also about leveling the playing field in access to AI and utilization of AI so as to turn both eyewitness evidence and perpetrator-shot footage in to justice.”