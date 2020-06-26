Human rights activist: Violent force ‘took over’ legal thought in Armenia – Panorama

Violent force took over legal thought in Armenia, human rights activist Avetik Ishkhanyan stated throughout a peaceable rally in help of the Constitutional Court of Armenia on Friday, decrying the federal government-backed constitutional amendments handed by the parliament on Monday.

The constitutional modifications strongly opposed by the opposition forces name for the instant alternative of the chairman and three out of 9 judges of Armenia’s high court docket.

He stated “might makes right” expression can be utilized to greatest describe the developments across the court docket.

“Violent force took over legal thought. Unfortunately, In Armenia lawyers, members of the Constitutional Court, certain judges and advocates – rather than the political forces – stood up against the violent political force,” he pressured.

The human rights activist expressed regrets that the political forces proclaiming the concepts of “democracy, liberalism and rule of law” left the legal professionals and judges alone in their combat.

“And what could the members of the Constitutional Court and lawyers do, relying only on the laws and rights, in their struggle against the political force holding the majority which has control over all the law enforcement agencies, investigative bodies and the National Security Services?” he stated.

Ishkhanyan acknowledged the Constitutional Court fought as a lot because it might with out receiving critical help.

“We are heading in the direction of the destruction of state constructions, which can push the state to the brink,” he pressured.

To the commentary of Constitutional Court decide Vahe Grigoryan that the amendments will assist resolve the disaster in the court docket, Ishkhanyan kept away from any feedback.

“Vahe Grigoryan has a legal education, but he is not a lawyer, he is a politician who submissively obeys the leader embodying dictatorship tendencies. What he said should not be taken seriously,” Ishkhanyan concluded.