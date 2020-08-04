Human rights activist: Jermuk residents ‘enraged’ after Lydian removes cabins of Amulsar defenders – Panorama

The residents of the Armenian resort town of Jermuk are “enraged” after Lydian Armenia dismantled the cabins of the defenders of Amulsar from “its land” and relocated them at night, human rights activist Ruben Melikyan said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“The residents of Jermuk claim that their cabins were not installed on Lydian’s land, presenting a judicial act supporting their claims,” he wrote.

The residents unveiled their plans to hold a rally to Amulsar by car at 3pm, calling on vacationers to join them, Melikyan said.

“There is no need to inform the residents of Jermuk, because everyone is aware and angry.

“At the same time, all the Jermuk residents I have met are for an exclusively peaceful struggle, claiming that this has always been the guarantee of success of their fight,” the human rights activist added.