Human rights activist critical of authorities’ attempt ‘to usurp power of Constitutional Court’ – Armenian News

President of the Legal Path NGO Ruben Melikyan has shared his concern on the authorities’ renewed efforts towards constitutional reforms, condemning the proposal for terminating the high court judges being an attempted reprisal.

In a public post on Facebook, Melikyan also expressed hope that the prevailing resources of rule of law will undoubtedly be nonetheless enough in Armenia to over come the challenge.

The human rights activist noted that the lawmakers of the ruling My Step faction in parliament initiated a brand new bill proposing amendments to the Constitution “exactly one year after launching a raid against the Constitutional Court in an attempt to usurp its power.”

“Any trial is also a chance, anyway, to prove to oneself – and everybody else – one’s own firmness and viability. And the judges of the Constitutional Court were really able to prove it to the full over the past year,” reads part of his statement.