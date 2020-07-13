Human Rights Activist Blasts Ilhan Omar

Human rights activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali took goal at Representative Ilhan Omar after the latter required the “dismantling” of the American political and financial system.

“As long as our economy and political systems prioritize profit without considering who is profiting, who is being shut out, we will perpetuate this inequality,” Omar declared in a speech to members of the Minnesota People of Color and Indigenous Caucus recently.

“We cannot stop at (the) criminal justice system,” she continued. “We must begin the work of dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it.”

“She’s in Congress – the United States Congress,” a plainly shocked Ali informed Fox News host DanaPerino “It makes you wonder.”

Ilhan Omar requires “dismantling” of the U.S. “economy and political systems.” In case it wasn’t clear. pic.twitter.com/B8DJdQvSxB — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 7, 2020

Stop Making America Somalia

Ali, who like Omar ran away Somalia, states she wants to ask the congresswoman a concern.

“Why flee from Mogadishu, why flee from anarchy, why flee from oppression – and then come to the United States and do all your best to turn Minnesota and the U.S. into Mogadishu?” she considered in an intense action.

Ali included that no country is freer and less systemically racist than the United States and she is “passionately” versus dismantling it.

“I think these movements – and Ilhan is just one of these people symbolizing that – I think we need to resist and to say, ‘Look, you’ve come to America in search of freedom, you’ve come to America in search of equality, we find it here,” she continued.

“Our system is not perfect, we can fix it and we do it through conversations.”

Omar Should Resign

Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn gotten in touch with Omar to resign following her seditious remarks.

“Ilhan Omar took an oath to defend and protect the Constitution, not shred it,” she tweeted. “Omar and her Marxist comrades are a threat to our Democracy. Omar should resign.”

Ilhan Omar took an oath to protect and secure the Constitution, not shred it. Omar and her Marxist pals are a hazard to ourDemocracy Omar must resign.https://t.co/ujBGxbWXtR –Sen Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) July 7, 2020

Democrats will never ever hold her liable for her declarations. They could not even bring themselves to do so when she was shooting off duplicated anti-Semitic remarks in the past.

Senator Rand Paul has actually formerly hammered Omar for trashing America too, using to purchase her a ticket to go see Somalia.

“She has the honor of actually winning a seat in Congress and she says we’re a terrible country?” he asked a press reporter at the time. “I think that’s about as ungrateful as you can get.”

“While I’m not saying we forcibly send her anywhere, I’m willing to contribute to buy her a ticket to go visit Somalia,” included Paul.

Why see when, as Ali notes, she’s attempting to bring it here?