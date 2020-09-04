Human Modification of The Ocean Is as Rampant as Urbanisation on Land, Study Finds

The physical footprints left behind by humankind don’t wash away with the waves.

Human construction has modified the oceans as much as it has urbanised the land, a new analysis reveals.

Mapping the global extent of human development in Earth’s oceans, an international team calculated the footprint occupied by human built structures as of 2018, including anything from tunnels to bridges, wind farms to aquaculture. The result comes in at roughly 30,000 square kilometres, covering 0.008 percent of the ocean.

However, in another sense, it’s much more extensive than that. Even after we put our initial stamp on a marine ecosystem, the impacts of our actions can bleed out, changing water flow and spreading pollution, among other sorts of effects.

If we take into account such modifications to the seascape around these structures, the overall oceanic footprint ends up being more like 5 percent, covering 2 million square kilometres – an area greater than that covered by all of our world’s mangroves and seagrass beds.

Our world’s coasts add up to hundreds of thousands of kilometres of shoreline, and most marine construction is located within 200 nautical miles of the shore, in what is known as the exclusive economic zones (EEZs).

This is where nations can legally explore and use marine resources, and…