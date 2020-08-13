Human: Fall Flat Anniversary Edition – Nintendo Switch



Price: $29.99

Human fall Flat is a light-heart, hilarious platformer set in a world of floating dreamscapes. Each dream level provides a new environment to navigate, from mansions, castles and aztec adventures to snowy mountains, eerie nightscapes and Industrial locations. Multiple routes through each level, and perfectly pitched puzzles ensure exploration and ingenuity are rewarded. Of course, your human’s wobbly movements don’t make things easy, and whether you’re jumping, climbing, carrying or swinging, things can easily go very wrong – with very funny results. Should your human fall from a rope, misjudge a platform or even get pushed off a cliff by a friend, never fear: they will simply fall back into the dream, ready to try again and again. Human fall Flat can be played solo, in local split-screen co-op for up to 2 players, or with up to 8 players online for even more laughter. What’s more, regular free level releases mean there’s no end to the fun in sight!

A vibrant community: streamers and YouTube flock to human fall flat for its unique, hilarious gameplay. Fans have watched these videos more than 0.6 billion times!

Thermal: it’s a Gold prospector’s dream come true in the frozen mountains of ‘thermal’, the brand new gold-filled level for human fall flat.