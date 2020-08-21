Human consumption of the Earth’s resources ‘fell sharply’ in 2020 – Armenian News

The rate at which humankind is consuming the Earth’s resources decreased dramatically this year as an outcome of the Covid -19 pandemic, according to scientists.

Consequently, Earth Overshoot Day, the point at which human consumption goes beyond the quantity nature can restore in a year, has actually returned by over 3 weeks from 29 July in 2019 to 22 August this year, The Guardian reports pointing out the research studies.

According to research study carried out by Global Footprint Network, a global research study organisation, coronavirus- caused lockdowns caused a 9.3% decrease in humankind’s environmental footprint compared to the very same duration in 2015. However, in order to keep taking in environmental resources at our existing rate we would still require the comparable of 1.6 Earths.

“Earth Overshoot Day is a way to illustrate the scale of the biological challenge we face,” stated Mathis Wackernagel, presidentof Global Footprint Network Although Wackernagel stated this year’s information was motivating, he required additional development to be made “by design not by disaster”.