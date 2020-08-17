Human Ancestors Made Beds 200,000 Years Ago, And Then Burnt Them

They might not have actually had expensive bed mattress, however the earliest human ancestors were rather efficient in assembling a cosy location to sleep. Newly discovered remains of human bed linen in an ancient historical site reveal simply how creative they were at doing so.

In the widely known website of Border Cave in South Africa, archaeologists have actually discovered proof that ancient people were receiving turf beds 200,000 years ago.

Not just is this more than 100,000 years previously than the previous record of intentional plant-based human bed linen – the beds were built on layers of ash, that would have secured the sleepers from bothersome pests.

“We speculate that laying grass bedding on ash was a deliberate strategy, not only to create a dirt-free, insulated base for the bedding, but also to repel crawling insects,” said archaeologist Lyn Wadley of the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa.

Obviously after 200,000 years, any plant-based product utilized by people would be hard to determine. Organic product breaks down gradually, which implies our record of how early people utilized plants is irregular. However, buried deep in the sediments in Border Cave, the archaeologists discovered the ephemeral residues of fossilised mats of turf in the home of ancient people.

(Wadley et al., 2020, Science)

These were …