Hulu will stop working on some older Roku devices starting later this month

Hulu will no longer be supported on some older Roku devices as of June 24th, in accordance with a Hulu support page (via Ars Technica). The affected models were released in 2012 or earlier, and can include Roku players with a model number between 2400 to 3100 and Roku Streaming Sticks with a model amount of 3420 or earlier.

Those older Roku devices were already running the “classic” Hulu app, a more limited version of Hulu that lets you access content from Hulu’s library and Showtime (if you’re a subscriber). The Hulu app on newer Roku devices, in comparison, lets you access those in addition to live TELEVISION and more premium channels, as long as you sign up for them.

Hulu isn’t the first streaming service to drop support for older Roku devices; Netflix stopped working on some Roku devices a year ago because they didn’t support the DRM Netflix now uses. (Older Samsung and Vizio devices lost support for Netflix for the same reason.) And Hulu has additionally stopped supporting older devices from other manufacturers previously; the service doesn’t work on LG TVs manufactured in 2014 and earlier by last July, for instance.

If you want to keep watching Hulu on a Roku device, here’s a list from Hulu of supported devices.