Hull KR head coach Tony Smith cautious on rugby league’s proposed rule changes | Rugby League News





Hull KR head coach Tony Smith spoke to Sky Sports about rugby league’s proposed rule changes

Tony Smith has needed caution from clubs before voting through any of the rule changes proposed as part of rugby league’s plans to get the 2020 season restarted.

On Thursday, the RFL released the proposed changes which will be put to a vote at next month’s board meeting, including adopting the ‘six again’ rule which has been implemented in the NRL and scrapping scrums for the rest of the year.

Hull Kingston Rovers boss Smith and his fellow coaches had a gathering recently where in fact the general view was to help keep watch on the longer-term effects the ‘six again’ rule on games in Australia, while he expressed concerns it could not achieve the aim of making the game safer.

“I think the consensus – although not everybody’s view – was let’s keep watching for a little while and see what comes from the NRL and what trends happen over a number of weeks,” Smith told the Golden Point Vodcast.

“The other thing we have to consider is at the rear end of our year when we’re possibly playing multiple games in per week, do we really want to make our game faster when we’ve got a larger workload for the players?

“From my perspective, it will be let’s maybe not rush involved with it and consider our circumstances before making a rule change which could have a big impact on player welfare and injuries if the game is sped up an excessive amount of with these multiple games coming.

“I’m not sure how it makes it any safer by speeding it up. I think it possibly will have the opposite consequence for our players.”

The proposal to replace scrums with a handover for the rest of the 2020 season came into being after doctors on the RFL’s Laws Committee submit evidence showing scrapping them would significantly reduce the threat of the Covid-19 virus spreading between players.

However, Smith questioned that reasoning and believes if it is maybe not safe to play the overall game with scrums then it really is still maybe not safe to play at all.

“My point has been if it’s unsafe for people to put their head in a scrum, it’s unsafe for people to play the sport because there is going to be contact,” Smith said.

“One of the points they created is if somebody tests positive following the game, it will be easier to trace contact of these people who have not been in scrums and I simply think it’s bonkers.

My point has been whether or not it’s unsafe for folks to put their head in a scrum, it’s unsafe for people to play the game because there is likely to be contact. Tony Smith

“Some of those players are likely to do 40 or 50 tackles in a match. How they are able to find out within those 34 players in a match who hasn’t come in contact with anyone who has tested positive?

“The scrum isn’t going to reduce that whatsoever. It’s going to a couple of hundred tackles involved in each match with three or four people in each tackle, so how are they going to trace anything? It’s either safe to play or it isn’t, with or without scrums, in my opinion.”

Australian Smith, who became a British citizen 10 years ago, also rebuked this country’s rugby league authorities for being too willing to simply follow whatever changes are created in his homeland instead of considering what would be most readily useful for the game here.

“I actually think the Australian coaches and players have more say on the rules of the game in this country than we do, and I think there has been a great desire by our leaders to follow what Australia do than do what is best for our game here,” Smith said.

“I talk to an Australian accent, but I’ve been here coming to 20 years and I’m passionate about the game here.

“What our leaders need to do it get all of the information and make the right calls for what we need here in this country.”