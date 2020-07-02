Hull City 2 – 1 M’boro

Mallik Wilks’ stoppage-time strike earned Hull an important 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough in the battle to beat the drop in the Sky Bet Championship.

Having only completed a permanent move to Hull earlier in the day on Thursday, Wilks rewarded that faith with a goal in the first minute of added time to end a run of 13 games with out a win for his side.

Britt Assombalonga had put Boro ahead after just four minutes at the KCOM Stadium, but Hull quickly responded by way of a Herbie Kane free-kick to level things up.

Mallik Wilks (C) celebrates scoring the late winner for Hull



And the game was petering out into a draw, until Wilks struck to fire Hull out of the relegation zone and into 19th, two points clear of the drop. It also saw them leapfrog Boro, who dropped to 21st – just a point clear of safety.

Hull end their winless run in dramatic circumstances

It was a frantic start to say the least. Within four minutes Boro were in front as Jordy De Wijs brought down Patrick Roberts in the box, and Assombalonga stepped around slot the ball in to the top corner and end a 12-match goal drought in the process.

Hull responded quickly, though. After eight minutes Kane – who had scored a free-kick at Birmingham on Saturday – caused it to be two in two. At St Andrew’s he had cheekily gone beneath the wall, but on this occasion that he lofted it over and into the top corner from 20 yards with a quite wonderful effort.

The evening would end up in disappointment for Kane, however. On 28 minutes that he was forced off with injury, and Hull boss Grant McCann would be forced into a further substitution in the first half as Callum Elder made way after taking a knock to the pinnacle in a collision with Paddy McNair.

It seemed like we were destined for a draw at the KCOM, until a De Wijs knock down from a high ball in to the box found Wilks, who punted it first time in to the top corner.

Man of the Match – Jonny Howson

Of most of Middlesbrough’s players it’s Howson who can consider himself most unfortunate to be on the losing side. In a game mostly lacking quality he drove them on over and over again. Some better finishing and he’d have had an assist or two.

Hull City boss Grant McCann praised his side for fighting until the final whistle because they bagged a late winner against Middlesbrough to simply take themselves out from the relegation zone



Hull’s Grant McCann: “It’s a big win, there’s no getting away from that with six games to go. We’ve come back in a good place, before the lockdown we had so many injuries. We were unlucky against Charlton and Birmingham but have got the win today. It was not pretty and I think the ball features a migraine! But when you’re playing a Neil Warnock team who want to have the ball forward, I thought we defended very well.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock admitted that he was bitterly disappointed ahead away empty handed after their late defeat to Hull, but Warnock feels that Boro can win all their remaining games and survive



Middlesbrough’s Neil Warnock: “I would’ve been disappointed only obtaining a point, but that’s football. They got the break at the end and we should have put it to bed earlier. That’s why we’re down where we are.

“There are six games left and I think we could win every game. We won’t get too down, but [the players] are disappointed because we were the higher team and we should have won the overall game.”

What’s next?

Both sides are in Championship action on Sunday. Middlesbrough host QPR at 2pm, while Hull visit West Brom for a 3pm kick-off.