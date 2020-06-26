HUH?! Roseanne Barr Is Back With CRAZY Donald Trump Theory

When Rosanne Barr is in the headline, you know the story will be out there.

The former sitcom star has flown relatively underneath the radar since being fired from her very own Roseanne reboot back in 2018 for racist remarks about Valerie Jarrett. But we are able to count on her to pop-up every once in a while with a frightening conspiracy theory or perhaps a provocative quote, and this time is no different.



In a video posted to Twitter, the comedienne introduced her latest theory with a paranoid-sounding ramble (while holding what looks like a cigar, or even a blunt?). She said:

“Y’know what I think? Y’know, discuss amongst yourselves in the event that you don’t agree. You don’t really have to burn up me at the stake for maybe not agreeing with me. But let me just throw out one idea, and I hope that the hungry dogs in the pub have enough meat as never to come after me for thinking and speaking. I’m tired of it. But, I’ve this to express, as follows — and it’s okay I say it cuz no one listens to a f**king thing I say, which can be great. I’m tired of being monitored, y’know, and corrected and shit. F**k it. I say what I’m gonna say. Trump — hear me when I say this…”

With dramatic flair, she concluded:

“Trump is, in my opinion, the first woman president of the United States.”

HUH?!?

I would like to spend the rest of 2020 on whatever Rosanne is on… pic.twitter.com/0aYRtt8AUU — Evan DeSimone (@Smorgasboredom) June 25, 2020

Based on the tiny smirk on her behalf face when she dropped that bombshell, it’s hard to tell whether she’s being sincere or simply trolling. To be fair, that’s usually the case in terms of Roseanne.

It’s also unclear if the video was filmed or where it originated — the clip made rounds when it had been reposted to Twitter, however it didn’t originate from her page, at least maybe not recently. The 67-year-old does frequently post clips of herself conversing with her camera on YouTube, with content ranging from quarantine jokes to Q-Anon conspiracy content.

Unsurprisingly, Barr has had some conspiracy theories about coronavirus as well. Back in April, Norm Macdonald interviewed her on his short-lived Quarantined with Norm Macdonald YouTube show.

“Well you know it’s all connected in my head because I’m on the autism spectrum, so everything has to fit perfectly or else I go insane. So I’m always trying to put things together, but it’s all interrelated. I think we’re being forced to evolve.”

She continued:

“You know what it is, Norm? I think they’re just trying to get rid of all my generation. The boomer ladies that, you know, that inherited their, you know, are widows. They inherited the money so they got to go wherever the money is and figure out a way to get it from people.”

Hmm… not sure about this one!

Barr also told the SNL alum that she was spending her quarantine doing research to “come up with the perfect lawsuit” to sue those in Hollywood that have wronged her. She explained:

“I’m devising the perfect lawsuit and I am so blessed to have that time to sit here and be able to compile my thoughts. … So I can figure out how to f**k over everybody in the f**king world over there.”

We hope Roseanne is safe and well, however, many of the ideas she spreads on the web are genuinely dangerous. “Trump is the first female president” is just ridiculous, though, so we’re probably all better just writing this one off!