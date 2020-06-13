Hugo Lloris: Tottenham did not recover from Champions League final defeat | Football News





Hugo Lloris captained Tottenham in the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the 2019 Champions League final

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris says their struggles this year stem from their inability to recover from losing the Champions League final to Liverpool.

Spurs’ remarkable European run last season took them with their first Champions League final, but they were beaten 2-0 in Madrid.

Less than half a year later, Mauricio Pochettino, the person behind their success on the previous five-and-a-half years, was sacked, with Spurs 14th in the Premier League.

Spurs reached the Champions League final after dramatic victories over Manchester City and Ajax in previous rounds

New manager Jose Mourinho has guided them to eighth in the Premier League, however they were on a run of six matches with no win before football was suspended as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Spurs were also knocked out from the FA Cup and Champions League in the space of just six days in March, and Lloris says their regression should not come as a huge surprise.

He said: “There is a risk when you go over your potential. Last season, we continued an incredible run in the Champions League and we finished the growing season on our knees. You don’t have time and energy to recover from one season before you need to start a new one.

“And then there was the accumulation of things that provoked the situation after which a lot of injured players, the change of manager. It’s difficult to keep stable also to be always looking at the very best.

Mauricio Pochettino took Tottenham to the Champions League final, but was replaced by Jose Mourinho significantly less than six months later

“There is sometimes one season when everything goes against you. Maybe the consequence whenever you play four years building a huge effort to contend with the very best teams and finish in the top four [every season], it’s a large amount of accumulation plus one season there is certainly everything you can’t control. It can happen.”

Lloris: Fit-again team-mates could make difference

Tottenham’s poor form before football’s shutdown could, at least partly, be explained by long-term injuries suffered by Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Steven Bergwijn and Moussa Sissoko.

The quartet were anticipated to miss the majority of what was left of the growing season, but, with the Premier League only set to go back from its suspension a few weeks, they are now expected to play a key role, as Spurs bid to close the seven-point gap on fourth-placed Chelsea.

Lloris said: “We tend to be more or less all fit and this is just a big difference. We’ve been quite unlucky when it comes to injured players. It affected us a great deal. So it’s like a year that is going to start.

“The feeling is getting there. It is only a question of time, a question of confidence too, because the only way to get better is to win games and keep winning. This is the only feeling that will help the team to improve and to reach the level we all expect.”

Kane returns but Spurs lose to Norwich

Harry Kane was among four players who returned to the Tottenham side for a friendly against Norwich – but they lost 2-1 to the Premier League’s bottom club.

Harry Kane made his get back from a long-term hamstring injury in Tottenham’s 2-1 friendly defeat to Norwich on Friday

Kane was injured when the season was suspended due to coronavirus as well as Sissoko, Son and Bergwijn – but they all played in the defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In a game title divided into four quarters of 30 minutes, Erik Lamela took the lead for Tottenham with a diving header, having been setup by Bergwijn. Kane also hit the crossbar in early stages and Serge Aurier had a chance.

Dele Alli – suspended for the United game due to his coronavirus social media marketing post – came on with a few others at half-time but Norwich struck twice late on through Josip Drmic and Mario Vrancic to enhance their momentum as they check out avoid relegation in the run-in.

There is nothing in sport like a comeback #IAmSport

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports will even launch a number of latest features and updates to provide fans a far more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.