Hughie Fury’s fight with David Allen will never happen if it is not finalised by Friday, says Peter Fury | Boxing News





Hughie Fury has been holding talks about a fight with David Allen

Hughie Fury is fed up of ‘hearing excuses’ from David Allen and the heavyweight fight will never happen if it is not finalised by Friday, says trainer Peter Fury.

The British rivals have now been holding discusses a domestic clash in August, with Hughie Fury willing to have a smaller percentage of the fight purse to assist negotiations.

But Peter Fury is not willing to wait any longer for a final response from Allen and has issued a deadline for the terms to be agreed.

If we don’t get confirmation on this by tomorrow, Dave Allen will never ever share a ring with Hughie Fury, that’s a promise. Peter Fury

He told Sky Sports: “Dave Allen, he offered Hughie out. He wanted it, so he did an interview at first, then Hughie responded and said: ‘You have not got to look too far, I’ll accept it.’

“We got approached by all of us and [they] said: ‘He’s looking for additional money Dave, would Hughie simply take less, so Dave Allen can have more, so we agreed to do this, and now we’re just hearing excuses.

“Maybe they can not go on this date, it’s all c**p to us that. We know all of the negotiations in the background.

“Dave Allen has come up in the past, three times at least, to offer to box Hughie, and every time there’s excuses. There’s not going to be a fourth time. If we don’t get confirmation on this by tomorrow, Dave Allen will never ever share a ring with Hughie Fury, that’s a promise.”

Allen is awaiting a new offer for the Fury fight

Asked if Allen still wants the fight, Fury said: “Well it’s not looking like it with all the messing around we’re having.”

But Allen insists that he remains ready to fight Fury and hopes to receive an update this week.

He told Sky Sports: “I was offered the fight the other day with a sum me and my team deemed not enough.

“Since then I personally have received no second offer and have been waiting to hear back some news on the fight chasing it up daily but no success yet.”