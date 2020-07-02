Hugh Downs, anchor of ’20/20′ and ‘Today,’ dead at 99

Local outlet AZFamily was to report the news of Downs’ passing, citing a statement from his great-niece, Molly Shaheen.

Downs — who retired in 1999 — was essentially there for the very start of commercial television, serving because the announcer for the children’s show “Kukla, Fran and Ollie” and comedy legend Sid Caesar’s “Caesar’s Hour” in the 1950s.

In 1957, when Paar succeeded Steve Allen as host of “The Tonight Show,” Downs became the announcer. The next year, Downs launched his run as the original host of the overall game show “Concentration.”

When Paar left “The Tonight Show” in 1962, Downs — who had frequently substituted for Paar — thought he might be asked to restore him. Instead, the network hired Johnny Carson and Downs segued to NBC’s “Today,” where he spent nearly 10 years on the morning program.

At “Today,” Downs famously championed the career of Barbara Walters, advocating that the young writer-producer get an opportunity on camera. The two later teamed through to a syndicated program in the mid- 1970s, “Not for Women Only,” before they were later reunited on “20/20.” Downs had not been involved with the development and launch of “20/20” in 1978, recalling in an interview with the Television Academy’s Archives of American Television that the premiere was “hideously disastrous” and pummeled by critics. After the first episode, ABC News president Roone Arledge asked Downs to take over being an anchor to correct the show. Downs said that he had wanted to execute a show like “60 Minutes,” and the opportunity “fell out of the sky on me.” “’60 Minutes’ created the atmosphere that allowed us to flourish as a competing newsmagazine,” Downs said. Walters joined the program the season after its debut and became Downs’ co-host in 1984. Downs — with his baritone voice and soothing manner — remained with this system until his retirement. Downs won a pair of Emmy awards, for this system “Live From Lincoln Center” and hosting the PBS talk program “Over Easy,” which premiered in 1977 and was aimed at older viewers. Born in Akron, Ohio, Downs began in radio after college — a stint interrupted by his service during World War II — before landing at NBC-owned WMAQ in Chicago, where that he worked in several capacities for quite some time before moving to New York. Guinness World Records once recognized Downs for having appeared in more hours of U.S. television (roughly 10,000) than other people, a record later broken by Regis Philbin. Downs’ wife, Ruth Shaheen Downs, died in 2017 at the age of 95. The two was married since 1944.

