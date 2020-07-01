Huge Wendy’s and Pizza Hut franchisee files for bankruptcy

NPC’s restaurants will continue steadily to operate whilst it navigates the Chapter 11 process. The company employs nearly 40,000 people in 27 US states, according to its website.

In a statement to CNN Business, Pizza Hut said the filing “was expected” and remains supportive of NPC.

“As NPC works through this process, we support an outcome resulting in an organization with a lower, more sustainable level of debt, ownership focus on operational excellence and a greater level of restaurant investment,” a Pizza Hut spokesperson said. The company added that filing will “strengthen the overall health and performance of the entire system for the long term.”