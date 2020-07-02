Huge landslide kills 100 miners at jade mine in Myanmar

A landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar has killed at least 113 people, with more feared dead, authorities said today.

A heap of mining waste collapsed right into a lake, triggering a wave of mud and water that buried many workers.

The miners were collecting stones in the jade-rich Hpakant area of Kachin state once the ‘muddy wave’ crashed onto them, after heavy rain, the fire service department said in a Facebook post.

Rescue workers recovered 113 bodies, the department said, but more were missing.

Rescuers try to locate survivors after a landslide at a jade mine in Hpakant, Kachin state, Myanmar

‘Other bodies are in the mud,’ Tar Lin Maung, a local official with the info ministry, told Reuters by phone, ‘The numbers will rise.’

Deadly landslides and other accidents are common in the defectively regulated mines of Hpakant, which draw impoverished workers from across Myanmar, but this is the worst in significantly more than five years.

About 100 individuals were killed in a collapse in 2015, which strengthened calls to manage the industry.

Media have reported scores of people killed in the region in modern times, many of them freelance ‘jade pickers’ who scour tailings – the residue from mining – for stones which have been missed by larger operators.

A towering pile of black waste cascaded right into a turquoise lake, churning up a tsunami-like wave of mud

Video footage on social media showed frantic miners racing uphill to escape as a towering pile of black waste cascaded into a turquoise lake, churning up a tsunami-like wave of mud.

Photos showed rows of dead bodies laid out on a hill, covered by tarpaulin.

Maung Khaing, a 38-year-old miner from the region who witnessed the accident, said that he was planning to take a picture of the precarious waste mound that looked set to collapse when people began shouting ‘run, run!’.

‘Within a moment, all the people at underneath (of the hill) just disappeared,’ he said. ‘I feel empty in my heart. I still have goose bumps … There were people stuck in the mud shouting for help but no one may help them.’

Than Hlaing, a member of a local civil society group helping in the aftermath of the disaster, said those killed on Thursday were freelancers scavenging the waste left by a larger mining company. She said about 100 people were still missing and 30 have been hospitalized.

The government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi pledged to clean up the industry when it took power in 2016, but activists say little has changed.

Watchdog Global Witness estimated that the was worth some $31 billion in 2014, even though very little reaches state coffers.

Official sales of jade in Myanmar were worth 671 million euros ($750 million) in 2016-17, according to data published by the government within an Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.

But experts believe the actual value of the industry, which mainly exports to China, is much larger.

Than Hlaing said a local official had warned people never to go to the mine on Thursday because of the poor weather.

‘There’s no expect the families to get compensation as they were freelance miners,’ she said, ‘I don’t see any approach to escape this sort of cycle. People take risks, go into landfills, as they don’t have any choice.

Northern Myanmar’s abundant natural resources – including jade, timber, gold and amber – help finance both sides of a decades-long civil war between ethnic Kachin insurgents and the military.

The fight to control the mines and the revenues they bring frequently traps local civilians in the center.