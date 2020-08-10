Huge Fire Rips Through Rachael Ray’s Upstate New York Home!

Rachael Ray‘s house in upstate New York, where she and other half John Cusimano have actually been quarantining throughout the coronavirus pandemic, is no longer the very same after a huge fire emerged on Sunday night.

Thankfully, there were no injuries.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office exposed firemens hurried to her Lake Luzerne home on Chuckwagon Trail at around 8 p.m. the other day, as photos of the grim scene (HERE) rapidly spread out online. From the images, it appears the fire ripped through the roofing system of her estate, though it’s uncertain if the house still stands today.

What’s essential though is that Rachael and her fam were not in damage’s method. Her representative validated this much in a declaration to numerous outlets, sharing:

“Rachael, her other half John and their pet Bella are safe. The home is regrettably harmed and we do not yet understand to what level.”

Just previously in the day, the Food Network star exposed the tasty meal she formulated for John and his buddies, composing on Instagram about “@johnmcusimano’s golf day ⛳️ w friends – first friend outing in months!!”

Posting photos of a stunning tiny charcuterie board, along with the filet mignon subs she produced them to delight in, Ray continued to explain her A+ …