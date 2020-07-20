Huge fire breaks out overlooking Bournemouth beach in front of shocked sunworshippers 

Firefighters are battling a huge blaze on Bournemouth beach after three beach huts went up in flames.

Dramatic pictures show an inferno ripping up the heath-covered cliff face while plumes of thick black smoke billow upwards.

Emergency services have scrambled to the area between Bournemouth Pier and Branksome beach, where sun bathers have reportedly been evacuated.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the fire was sparked by one of the burning beach huts before quickly engulfing 100sqm of heath.

Photos show the flames have spread perilously close to a large building at the top of the cliff.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Brigade said: ‘Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service is currently dealing with a fire on West Undercliff in Bournemouth, affecting three beach huts and approximately 100 sqm of heath on the cliff face.

‘We were called to the scene at 3.51pm and have fire crews in attendance from Redhill Park, Springbourne, Westbourne and Christchurch, together with the aerial appliance from Westbourne. Additional crews are en route.

‘The fire is causing significant smoke across the promenade and across West Hill Road.

‘People are asked to stay away from the area, and to keep doors and windows closed as a precaution.’

The seaside town is one of the most popular coastal spots in the country and today drew hundreds of people.

Ross Millen, of the Bournemouth Echo, tweeted: ‘A large segment of the cliff between Bournemouth pier and Branksome beach has caught fire.

‘Emergency services all on scene and the section of beach nearest the fire has been evacuated.

‘Locals saying they first smelt the smoke from the town centre around 45 minutes ago.’

Thick black smoke is billowing upwards into the sky as beach-goers watch in horror