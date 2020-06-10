Huge fire breaks out at India gas well blowout | India

A massive fire has broken out at an oil field in north-eastern India, after gas that had been leaking for two weeks ignited, sending plumes of smoke and flames into the sky, and reportedly setting fire to nearby homes.

Five deaths in the region are being investigated for potential links to the gas well, that has been leaking “uncontrollably” for 14 days, according to Oil India, the state-owned company managing the oil field.

The gas well at the oil field, in Baghjan in the Tinsukia district of Assam state, started leaking in late May, the organization said.

Tuesday’s explosion sent bright orange flames and huge, black plumes of smoke high into the sky, visible 10km (six miles) from the oil field.

“While the clearing operations were on at the well site, the well caught fire,” Oil India said in a statement, adding that a firefighter suffered “minor injuries”. About 200 engineers and workers – including a team of experts who arrived from Singapore on Monday – are trying to stem the leak within one month, the company said.

People surviving in neighbouring villages fled in fear, and said five of their domiciles had caught fire. “The situation is very bad. It is spreading. I knew it was going to happen,” local environmentalist Niranta Gohain said.

The company required help from the army after local residents allegedly attacked its vehicles after Tuesday’s explosion, spokesman Tridiv Hazarika said.

Water has been pumped to the well in the last two weeks to stop the gas catching fire.

Assam’s chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, said firefighters, police and the army were being provided for the site, which can be 500km east of Guwahati, the state’s biggest city.

Environmentalists are increasingly concerned about the impact of the gas leak.

The well was producing 100,000 standard cubic metres daily (SCMD) of gas from the depth of 3,870 metres ahead of the blowout in May, in accordance with Oil India.

Just a kilometre from the field is Maguri-Motapung wetlands, an ecotourism site. State-owned sanctuary Dibru Saikhowa national park – renowned for migratory birds – is about 2.5km away.

Authorities had established an exclusion zone of 1.5km and about 2,500 people have been evacuated from their domiciles.

Officials on Monday ordered an inquiry into the deaths of five people from the areas surrounding the field, although the district administration said a preliminary investigation suggested they died of natural causes.