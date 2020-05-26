Huge entries for Monday’s meeting at Newcastle | Racing News

A complete of 369 entries have been made for Monday’s deliberate resumption of racing at Newcastle.

There has been no motion on British tracks since March 17, however the British Horseracing Authority is aiming to begin the game on June 1, topic to Government approval.

The six-furlong Callerton Novice Stakes and the 10-furlong Annitsford Maiden Stakes, each for three-year-olds and up, have proved notably fashionable on the eight-race card, drawing 64 and 68 contenders respectively.

The Hazelrigg Handicap over 12 furlongs has drawn the smallest entry with 29, however with all races restricted to 12 runners because the BHA tries to minimise any dangers within the preliminary phases of resumption, there are greater than sufficient horses to fill the race twice over ought to all of them be declared.