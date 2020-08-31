Huge empty ‘ghost’ cruise ships lure tourists

(CNN) — Gaze out to the English Channel from the southwest coast of the UK right now and you might see something unexpected — a series of gigantic cruise ships haunting the horizon.

Their passengers have vanished and they’re going nowhere.

While these ships, taken out of the service because of the coronavirus pandemic, are no longer carrying tourists, the eerie spectacle they’ve created has now generated its own mini tourism industry, thanks to an entrepreneurial local, Paul Derham.

Derham worked on cruise ships for 27 years, starting off as a cadet and later traveling the world as a deputy captain for P&O Cruises, but now runs two local ferries in Mudeford, a small beachside parish in England’s Dorset region.

Derham noticed that some of the world’s most famous cruise ships were being laid up near his ferry routes, as the cruise industry ground to a halt amid the pandemic.

Then he had an idea — using his ferries to offer tours of these hulking vessels that would get passengers as close as possible.

Advertising via the Mudeford Ferry Facebook page , he began running 2.5 hour “ghost ship” tours that sail within 50 meters of some of the vessels, while he uses his intimate knowledge of the cruise industry to entertain his customers.

It’s become an overnight success, and Derham has been inundated with interest from locals intrigued by the vessels they can spot from the nearby beaches and tourists traveling from elsewhere in the UK.

Meanwhile, cruise fanatics from…