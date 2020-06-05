Huge Black Lives Matter Street Mural Painted Near White House

Along with the new fencing around the White House to help keep protesters away, President Trump should have an excellent view of a city block-long painting spelling out Black Lives Matter.

The local Washington D.C. government reportedly gave the green light to muralists to help make the large BLM display along 16th Street NW … that leads straight into Lafayette Park and the President’s home.



Play video content

TMZ.com

The work started early Friday and can take a long time, but it seems like the artists are making great progress. And, besides the new display … Mayor Muriel Bowser has officially renamed the portion of the street “Black Lives Matter Plaza.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The bold, yellow lettering of the mural is a stark contrast to the black fencing set up Thursday around The White House complex on 17th Street NW. Remember, an 8-foot hight fence had been erected around Lafayette Square earlier this week.

The White House is now surrounded by not quite 2 miles of fencing in a reaction to demonstrations and unrest in the nation’s capital. Of course, that caused POTUS to take shelter in a bunker for a bit … as well as instruct police force to open fire on peaceful protesters so that he could get to a photo-op.