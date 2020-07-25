Huge black bear spotted relaxing in a pool is one big summer mood

Regina Keller, no complete stranger to bears, has actually been taking images of the wildlife in her yard for 12 years.
Her house is remote and supports to the George Washington National Forest in Fort Valley, Virginia, so she is utilized to a range of furry visitors consisting of deer, bears, foxes, and squirrels.
On July 19, she was watering her flowers when a big male bear roamed into her lawn.
“This was the biggest one I’ve seen this year,” Keller informed CNN.
As the bear walked, she acknowledged him and recognized she had not seen him in her lawn in 2 years.
“He wandered around the backyard… and went over by the pool and dipped his big paw in the water… and then climbed right in and laid down. He seemed so content and refreshed.”
She stated she had actually pulled away to a chair by the door to her house simply to observe him. The bear remained in the pool relaxing and snoozing for about an hour prior to he was gone after off by the noise of her grandchildren showing up in her driveway with their pet dogs.
“It was neat to see and neat that I had my camera with me to capture it,” she stated.