Huge black bear spotted relaxing in a pool is one big summer mood

Regina Keller, no complete stranger to bears, has actually been taking images of the wildlife in her yard for 12 years.

Her house is remote and supports to the George Washington National Forest in Fort Valley, Virginia, so she is utilized to a range of furry visitors consisting of deer, bears, foxes, and squirrels.

On July 19, she was watering her flowers when a big male bear roamed into her lawn.

“This was the biggest one I’ve seen this year,” Keller informed CNN.