Huge Attack On Cops As ‘BlueLeaks’ Hackers Release ‘Hundreds Of Thousands’ Of Private Records On Police Officers

A large assault on police was carried out on-line as hackers launched “hundreds of thousands” of extremely delicate non-public information on officers from over 200 American police departments.

The hacking was carried out by the novel group DDoSecrets, which printed “hundreds of gigabytes’ worth of potentially sensitive files” from police departments from all around the nation in an data dump that they’ve dubbed ‘BlueLeaks,’” according to Business Insider.

The hackers compiled the information right into a database that permits customers to seek for non-public data utilizing a police badge quantity. Private data of legislation enforcement officers is on the market within the database, in addition to numerous division memos and emails. “RELEASE: #BlueLeaks (269 GB) Ten years of data from over 200 police departments, fusion centers and other law enforcement training and support resources,” the group tweeted. “Among the hundreds of thousands of documents are police and FBI reports, bulletins, guides and more.”

Business Insider added that a lot of the data that has been compiled by the hackers pertains to “how law enforcement agencies have been sharing information about COVID-19, George Floyd protesters, and even tweets critical of the police.”

Emma Best, co-founder of DDoSecrets, bragged on Monday that this hack is the most important of it’s variety that has ever taken place. “It’s the largest published hack of American law enforcement agencies,” Best boasted. “It provides the closest inside look at the state, local, and federal agencies tasked with protecting the public, including [the] government response to COVID and the BLM protests.”

Standing by the hack, she stated that it showcases the “underlying attitudes of law enforcement,” which trickles all the way down to their policing. “The underlying attitudes of law enforcement is one of the things I think BlueLeaks documents really well,” Best defined. “I’ve seen a few comments about it being unlikely to uncover gross police misconduct, but I think those somewhat miss the point, or at least equate police misconduct solely with illegal behavior. Part of what a lot of the current protests are about is what police do and have done legally.”

Anti-police sentiments have been at an all-time excessive within the United States in current weeks, and this reveals as soon as once more the extent of hazard that American law enforcement officials at the moment are in. They want our help and prayers now greater than ever.

