“Hug Time” device allows family to hug their great grandmother

Most Popular
Faced with an appalling US coronavirus death toll, the right denies the figures |...
As Donald Trump agitates for the US to reopen, the American right seems to have discovered a novel strategy to deal with the rising...
Lynn Johnson: Help during coronavirus — US doing this to uplift those hit hardest...
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), housed within the Department of Health and Human Services, has...
Motorola Razr (2019) Android 10 Update Now Rolling Out in India
Motorola Razr (2019) is the corporate's first foldable Android smartphone, which started receiving the Android 10 replace a number of days again. Now, Motorola...
Trump’s bizarre wish list: Higher oil prices and negative interest rates
That's an excessive step that might sign desperation fairly than confidence throughout a fragile interval for the American economic system. The Fed did not...
Concerns raised over Netball Superleague’s resumption due to reliance on public venues
Earlier this week, Netball New Zealand introduced its skilled league, the ANZ Premiership, will resume on June 19, with all matches to be performed...
Singapore State Investor Temasek Joins Facebook’s Libra Cryptocurrency Project
Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has joined the Facebook-backed Libra digital foreign money venture which has confronted intense scrutiny from international regulators fearful its...