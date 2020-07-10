Huddsf’ld 0 – 2 Luton

Luton moved off underneath of the Championship dining table and to within two points of safety after a 2-0 win at Huddersfield.

Sonny Bradley headed the Hatters in-front after a lacklustre first 45 minutes at the John Smith’s Stadium (49), with Elliot Lee securing a morale-boosting victory after James Collins’ strike rattled the woodwork (71).

Nathan Jones’ men move off the base of the dining table to 23rd with their 2nd win considering that the restart, even though the Terriers sit four places above them, nowadays there are just five points breaking up the bottom seven teams.

Championship relegation battle takes another submit Yorkshire

The fact Huddersfield striker Fraizer Campbell didn’t take a single touch of the ball inside the Luton area and that the Hatters themselves hadn’t registered a single attempt almost told the full story of the initial half.

Having were only available in a deep midfield role, Lewis O’Brien found himself in an even more advanced position to have a shot 10 minutes ahead of the break, but he couldn’t make goalkeeper Simon Sluga work with a shot straight into the stopper’s hands.

Four minutes following the restart, the visitors earned a rare corner and from it they took the lead when Bradley rose from in just a crowd to head James Bree’s corner past Jonas Lossl, though he knew little about this as he’d been bundled to the deck ahead of the ball had hit the web.

The subdued Karlan Grant slashed a free-kick over the bar as Danny Cowley’s side looked to have back on level terms within a couple of minutes, but that has been pretty much as effective as it got. Though Arsenal loanee Emile Smith Rowe almost capped a bright display with a shot that drifted just narrowly wide.

Collins worked a marvellous opportunity for himself at the other end when that he skipped past two challenges and curled beyond the far post, but that he played part in the important second, drawing Lossl from his goalline and allowing Lee to get the back of the net after his initial shot had hit the upright.

What’s next?

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday July 14 at 7.45pm. Huddersfield travel to Hillsborough to take on Sheffield Wednesday, while Luton host QPR at Kenilworth Road.