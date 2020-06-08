Huckabee says police departments should not be defunded because ‘some police officers abuse their badge’

TRUMP SIGNS SOCIAL MEDIA EXECUTIVE ORDER THAT CALLS FOR REMOVAL OF LIABILITY PROTECTIONS OVER ‘CENSORING’

Huckabee added that police officers who abuse their authority should be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

“You deal with the folks who abuse their badge and you handle them forcefully,” he said. “We need to expect more of them, not less, not even exactly the same, but more of them if they’re law enforcement plus they have been given a badge and a gun to enforce what the law states.

“They have to follow the law they enforce,” Huckabee emphasized.

The Black Lives Matter movement put out a “call for a national defunding of police” following the death of George Floyd after his arrest by Minneapolis police May 25. Prominent Democratic politicians and a-listers have followed suit.

Meanwhile, countless uniformed police force officers over the nation have suffered injuries during protests that turned violent in certain cities.

A police officer in Las Vegas was shot in the pinnacle, while police in New York and New Jersey were injured by bricks and rocks. In Los Angeles, one officer suffered a fractured skull and officers in other cities suffered injuries in hit-and-run incidents.

Huckabee said President Trump’s response to problems of policing and law enforcement needs to be “balanced” and entail “real reform.”

“Reform that takes into account that if there are bad police officers, we deal with them, but also is realistic and isn’t stupid.”