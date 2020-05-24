Huckabee mocks Biden ‘basement campaign’: ‘It’s where you put your cranky relatives… keep ’em out of sight’

“I think Joe’s basement campaign is somewhat, maybe, symptomatic of his whole approach to being president,” Huckabee informed “Fox & Friends” Sunday.

Huckabee, a Fox News factor, responded to a now-viral digital meeting throughout which the previous vice head of state recommended that African-Americans not sure regarding whether to sustain him or President Trump “ain’t black.”

“If he were to be elected, we’d all be in the basement… that’s the problem with Joe.” — Mike Huckabee, Fox News

“This is a guy who has spent the last several months in the basement,” Huckabee claimed. “It’s where you put all your cranky relatives… and keep ’em out of sight because every time he surfaces… he comes out, sees his shadow, makes a gaffe and then he spends the next three days with… his staff apologizing for what he said.”

Biden made the remarks on Charlamagne tha God’s radio reveal that broadcast Friday early morning. Later that day, the Democrats’ presumptive 2020 governmental candidate confessed he “shouldn’t have been so cavalier.”

Huckabee recommended that Biden adhere to “written messages,” due to the fact that “when he goes just off the script, it’s disastrous — as we’ve seen this week.”