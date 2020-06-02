Hublot made a $5,800 Wear OS smartwatch

Hublot is taking one other crack on the smartwatch market with the Hublot Big Bang e, a high-end watch operating Wear OS that may set you again hundreds of {dollars}.

The Big Bang e is available in two variations: titanium, which retails for $5,200, and black ceramic, priced at $5,800. Both embody a 42mm OLED high-definition touchscreen coated with sapphire crystal together with a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and a 300mAh battery.

The watch consists of a few additional options past these sometimes discovered within the Android-based working system. The Big Bang e has its personal watchfaces with some extra talents, reminiscent of one which retains monitor of the lunar calendar and one other that modifications coloration all through the day as a part of the #HuboltLovesArt initiative.

Image: Hublot

Hublot additionally made a smartwatch again in 2018 with the debut of the Big Bang Referee, in reference to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, for which the corporate was an official sponsor. The watch was priced at a steep $5,200.

The typical Wear OS smartwatch prices a few hundred {dollars} relying on the model and mannequin you buy. Not solely is the Big Bang e’s retail value far greater, but it surely doesn’t even embody anticipated options reminiscent of GPS. Hublot isn’t the one firm to attempt making an unusually dear smartwatch, although. Apple made a high-end model of its smartwatch in 2015, a gold Apple Watch that might price you double the quantity of Hublot’s newest gadget.

The Big Bang e has but to obtain a launch date and preorders are usually not open, however you may sign up to be notified by way of e-mail for updates on the watch.