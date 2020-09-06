Hubble’s New Photo of The Cygnus Loop Looks Too Perfect to Be Real

If you’re a Star Trek fan, you might believe the above image depicts the “Nexus” from the film Star Trek:Generations In the movie, the Nexus was a ribbon-like extra-dimensional world that exists outdoors of typical space-time.

But this is really a real image from the age-old Hubble Space Telescope, of the Cygnus Loop.

This spectacular image from area reveals simply a little part of a blast wave left over from a supernova that happened, from our perspective, in the northern constellation Cygnus theSwan

The initial supernova surge blasted apart a passing away star about 2,600 light-years away.

This star was roughly 20 times more enormous than our Sun, and the blast most likely took place in between 10,000 to 20,000 years earlier. Since then, the residue has actually broadened 60 light-years from its center.

( ESA/Hubble & & NASA, W. Blair.)

The shockwave marks the external edge of the supernova residue and continues to broaden at amazing speeds, around 350 kilometers per second. The interaction of the ejected product and the low-density interstellar product swept up by the shockwave forms the unique veil-like structure seen in this image.

In Star Trek tradition, if you were inside the Nexus, you existed in a perfect, idealized world. Staring at an extraordinary image like this makes you think about that something …