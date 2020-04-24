Hubble Space Telescope still going strong after 30 years in space

The Hubble Space Telescope was launched 30 years ago in 1990. This device has served us for a long time, delivering amazing photographs and making observations possible for scientists.

There are many achievements that became possible only because of the Hubble Space Telescope. It proved the existence of black holes and helped humankind access the age of the universe. It helped in discovering the chemical makeup of certain celestial objects and also brought forward mind-bending “deep field” images.

One of its most important feats was in discovering that the expansion of the universe was accelerating. Adam Riess received the Nobel Prize because of this.

NASA plans to unveil a 30th-anniversary photo of the Hubble Space Telescope once the pandemic eases out.

