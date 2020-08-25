Huawei Y9a appears in banners with key specs

A render of the Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus dripped recently, which exposed the smart device will load a notchless screen, pop-up cam, and a triple cam setup on the back. Today we are taking a look at another Huawei smart device with comparable style language – the Huawei Y9a.

One of our readers from Iraqi Kurdistan sent us a number of pictures of the advertisement banners positioned by Huawei in their store, which expose the Y9a’s style and key specs.

As you can see, the Huawei Y9a loads a notchless screen and includes a circular cam bump on the back. But unlike the Enjoy 20 Plus, this one is house to 4 video cameras, which is why the flash is positioned outside the module in the top-left corner. The main cam on the Y9a has a 64MP sensing unit, which is signed up with by one 8MP and 2 2MP modules.

The Huawei Y9a will have 8GB RAM and 128GB storage onboard, however there might be other memory alternatives too. The smart device includes a side-mounted finger print reader, supports 40W SuperCharge quickly charging, and will be offered in 2 colors. And similar to other current Huawei mobile phones, the Y9a will not support Google’s services, and you’ll need to count on the business’s AppGallery to download apps on the smart device.

The remainder of the specs of the Y9a are presently a secret and there’s no word from Huawei about the smart device yet, however …