Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 (128GB, 4GB RAM) 6.59″ Display, 3 AI Cameras, 4000mAh Battery, Dual SIM GSM Factory Unlocked – STK-LX3, US & Global 4G LTE International Model (Sapphire Blue, 128 GB)

The HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 features a unique dividing line that makes this design standout from the rest. On the smooth back, the special silk texture shimmers under the light and you can see the fine details clearly. HUAWEI Ultra FullView DisplayThe extraordinary 6.59″ HUAWEI Ultra FullView Display1 delivers an ultra-wide horizon with zero notch. Experience limitless fun while watching videos, playing games or reading e-books, all on an almost bezel-less screen. Auto Pop-up CameraThe front camera automatically pops up in 1-second when you take selfies and retracts when you are done. The camera is always available so you can take selfies with continuous fun. Fast Speed, High EfficiencyThe improved Kirin 710F octa-core chipset efficiently enhances the running speed and lowers the power consumption. Your phone runs smoothly even if you are playing graphics-intensive games and live- streaming. 4 GB+128GB Large StorageKeep all your daily unforgettable moments with HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019. Your precious photos, videos and messages can be saved with the 128 GB ROM memory and expandable 512 GB storage. Powerful BatteryThe built-in 4000 mAh powerful battery works with the smart power-saving processor to greatly increase the device’s overall power efficiency. HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 can support most of your daily tasks.

6.59 inches TFT LCD (LTPS), 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~391 ppi density), Hisilicon Kirin 710F Processor, OS: EMUI 9.0 (Based on Android 9)

128GB ROM, 4GB RAM, Expandable 512GB storage 4000mAh battery, NFC: Not Supported, Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Front camera: 16MP FF, Rear camera: 16MP + 8MP + 2MP, Octa-core (4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53),

2G bands GSM: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900, 3G bands UMTS: 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100, 4G LTE Bands: LTE 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 28(700)

International Version – No Warranty in US. International Model Compatible with Most GSM Carriers like T-Mobile, AT&T, MetroPCS, etc. Will NOT work with CDMA Carriers Such as Verizon, Sprint, Boost