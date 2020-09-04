Huawei Watch GT2 Pro specs and renders surface

Earlier today, Huawei presented the Watch Fit smartwatch with a high screen, however the business is preparing to reveal another smartwatch, called Huawei Watch GT2 Pro.

Last week we got our very first take a look at the Watch GT2 Pro, today a brand-new set of press renders offers us a better concept of its style.

The Watch GT2 Pro has actually smaller sized bezels compared to the routine GT2 and loads a 1.39″ circular color OLED screen of 454×454 pixel resolution. This will feature the 46mm version, and the 42mm design might sport a smaller sized screen of lower resolution like the GT2.









Huawei Watch GT2 Pro with leather strap

The case of the GT2 Pro will be made from stainless-steel, and the straps will be either made from plastic or leather. The GT2 Pro will have 32MB RAM and 4GB of storage onboard, which will enable you to keep music and play it on your cordless earphones without requiring a smart device given that the smartwatch will support Bluetooth 5.1 connection.

The source states that Watch GT2 Pro will run Huawei’s exclusive OS, and the 46mm design will load a 455 mAh battery, which will provide to 2 week of autonomy. But this time, you’ll likewise get cordless charging assistance.











Huawei Watch GT2 Pro with plastic strap

The normal physical fitness functions like action counter, sleep tracker, heart rate screen, and …