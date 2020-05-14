Huawei Watch GT 2e launched in India, pre-orders begin May 15

The Huawei Watch GT 2e unveiled in March has debuted in India. It’s priced at INR11,990 ($160/147) and might be up for pre-orders from May 15 on Amazon.in and Flipkart with three colour choices – Graphite Black, Lava Red, and Mint Green.

Those who pre-book the Watch GT 2e on Amazon.in between May 15 and May 21 will get the Huawei AM61 Bluetooth Earphones price INR3,990 ($53/49) at no cost, and people who favor Flipkart can get it for INR1.

The Huawei Watch GT 2e is powered by the Kirin A1 SoC – the identical chip that powers the Watch GT 2 and Freebuds three TWS earphones.

The smartwatch sports activities a 1.39″ colour AMOLED contact show of 454×454 pixel decision, and has 4GB storage onboard.

The Watch GT 2e comes with in-built GPS and SpO2 and coronary heart fee monitoring. The smartwatch can monitor your sleep and 15 completely different sports activities actions and is waterproof as much as 50 meters.











Huawei Watch GT 2e in Graphite Black, Lava Red, and Mint Green colours

The Watch GT 2e packs a 455 mAh battery, which Huawei claims can supply two weeks of endurance when worn 24 hours a day with coronary heart fee monitoring and sleep monitoring, in addition to 90 minutes of labor out each week with GPS enabled.

