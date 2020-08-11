Huawei Watch Fit specs, price, and images surface

Last week we learned that Huawei is working on a smartwatch codenamed Stia that will be launched as the Huawei Watch Fit. Today we get to know more about the Watch Fit as it has surfaced online complete with its specs, price, and images.

As you can see from the pictures, the Huawei Watch Fit features a tall display, which is said to measure 1.64″ diagonally. It’s an AMOLED panel of 456×280-pixel resolution, and there will be ambient light sensors as well to control screen brightness automatically.





Huawei Watch Fit

The Watch Fit will be water resistant up to 5ATM, and its battery will have an endurance of up to 10 days. The smartwatch will be compatible with Android 5.0+ and iOS 9.0+ devices and have a GPS, Accelerometer, and Barometer on board.

The Watch Fit will also come with heart rate sensor, located on the back, along with sleep recording and activity tracking. The source says it will be able to track walking, running, swimming as well as indoor and outdoor cycling. The smartwatch will come with stress tests and breathing exercises.

The smartwatch has a pill-shaped physical button on the right side with a hole up top, which might be for the microphone.







Huawei Watch Fit

The source says that Watch Fit will launch in September with a price tag of €119, meaning we may see it…