Tech-giant Huawei’s founder told his staff to ‘surge forward, killing as you go, to blaze us a trail of blood’ in the battle for global supremacy.

Former-Chinese army engineer Ren Zhengfei addressed employees at Huawei’s research and development centre in Hangzhou, eastern China, in 2018.

In February this season, Ren told staff that Huawei had ‘entered a state of war’ following the second-largest smartphone maker on the planet found it self at the centre of a technology battle between China and the US.

Huawei early in the day described the British government’s decision to allow the controversial company to develop its 5G mobile phone network as ‘just such as the success of the Battle of Stalingrad, which was a turning point that reshaped the worldwide landscape’, The Sunday Times reports.

But US President Trump has urged allies to ditch Huawei technology as it could enable the Communist Chinese government to hack vital telecommunication systems.

The company has said it really is independent from the government and would not spy on unsuspecting users.

Ren’s military-like speech in 2018 came shortly after his daughter Meng Wanzhou, the company’s chief financial officer, was arrested following accusations that Huawei used a Hong Kong shell company to sell equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions.

Last month, a Canadian judge ruled that the usa extradition case against her can carry on to the following stage, a decision expected to further harm relations between China and Canada.

As more and more countries allow Huawei to expand their superfast 5G networks, the company is defined be decentralised with decision-making capabilities given to its 170 regional heads.

Ren said of the program: ‘People assigned to the Pentagon may well not necessarily have a bright future, while people employed in the field may get promoted faster.’

The UK’s board has former BP chief executive Lord Browne as chair.

The conflict between China and the united kingdom escalated again last night after it was unmasked that Britain is to form a deeper relationship with our ‘Five-Eyes’ intelligence partners.

The move, unmasked by Boris Johnson, might find heavy investment in areas China dominates – such as technology and research.

The change is designed to end reliance on Beijing.

US officials visiting the UK in January raised the idea of a Western-backed conglomerate as an alternative to Britain using Chinese tech giant Huawei, but this is ruled out since it would simply take too long to set up.