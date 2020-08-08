Huawei to stop making flagship chipsets as U.S. pressure bites, Chinese media say

SHANGHAI/SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) – Huawei Technologies Co [HWT.UL] will stop making its flagship Kirin chipsets next month, monetary publication Caixin stated on Saturday, as the effect of U.S. pressure on the Chinese tech huge grows.

FILE PICTURE: A Huawei business logo design is seen at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China June 17,2019

U.S. pressure on Huawei’s providers has actually made it difficult for the business’s HiSilicon chip department to keep making the chipsets, essential parts for cellphone, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei’s Consumer Business Unit was priced estimate as stating at the launch of the business’s brand-new Mate 40 handset.

With U.S.-China relations at their worst in years, Washington is pushing federal governments around to world to capture Huawei out, arguing it would turn over information to the Chinese federal government for spying. Huawei rejects it spies forChina

The United States is likewise looking for the extradition from Canada of Huawei’s primary monetary officer, Meng Wanzhou, on charges of bank scams.

In May the U.S. Commerce Department released orders that needed providers of software application and production devices to avoid working with Huawei without very first acquiring a license.

“From Sept. 15 onward, our flagship Kirin processors cannot be produced,” Yu stated, according toCaixin “Our AI-powered chips likewise can not be processed. This is a.