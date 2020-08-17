Huawei teases the new MateBook X Pro for August 19

Exactly one week ago a distinguished tipster exposed that Huawei will be revealing a new laptop computer on August 19 however a new MateBook X Pro wasn’t on the suspect’s list. Now Huawei validates that the MateBook X Pro is undoubtedly getting a significant upgrade.

The teaser video speak about how thin and light it is implying that it’s most likely much better than its predecessor in regards to mobility. Previous reports likewise recommend that the screen will have ridiculously thin bezels practically as if it’s a drifting screen. And resolution would be bumped approximately 3K.

We are simply 2 days far from the Chinese statement so we will not need to wait a lot longer for more information.

Source ( in Chinese)