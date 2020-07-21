Huawei teases noise cancelling earphones for India, likely the Freebuds 3i

Huawei launched the Freebuds 3 TWS earphones in India back in May and it has now teased the launch of Freebuds 3i in the South Asian country.

Huawei’s Indian branch posted an image of a puzzle on Twitter hinting at the launch of Freebuds 3i. The post doesn’t explicitly mention the TWS earphones but the crossword includes 11 words, five of which suggest the company will bring them to India soon.

Here’s a fun activity – Spot as many words as you can from the crossword and guess what’s cooking in our mind! Share your answers with us now. Tip: All the words are either features/keywords related to our next big surprise!#HuaweiIndia #ComingSoon #Puzzle pic.twitter.com/Jt1KhGhaXd — Huawei India (@HuaweiIndia) July 20, 2020

The Huawei Freebuds 3i come with 10mm dynamic drivers, three microphones, and support touch controls. They also feature active noise cancellation and unlike the Freebuds 3, these ship with silicone tips of four different sizes for passive sound isolation.

Each bud, which weighs 5.5 grams, packs a 37 mAh battery that offers up to 3.5 hours of music playback. Pair them with the charging case that packs 410 mAh battery and you get a total of up to 14.5 hours of playback.

The Freebuds 3i support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, charge through a USB-C port and have two color options – Carbon Black and Ceramic White.