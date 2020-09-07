Huawei teases FreeBuds Pro TWS in video, coming September 10

Huawei issued a video teaser for the upcoming FreeBuds Pro truly-wireless earbuds on its Weibo account. The video teases that each bud resembles the letter P (as in Pro) and that they’ll have active noise cancellation, like the FreeBuds 3.

We can also see the array of microphones on each bud in the video, which will be used to achieve active noise cancellation.

We know from previous leaks that the Huawei FreeBuds Pro will look strikingly like the AirPods Pro. They’ll come in Black, Silver and White. They’ll be powered by the Kirin A1 chip and support Bluetooth 5.2. Each bud will carry a 52.5mAh battery (the case battery is unknown) and the pair should be able to go for 3.5 hours on a charge.





Huawei FreeBuds Pro

Huawei will unveil the FreeBuds Pro as well as the FreeLace Pro, two smartwatches and two laptops on September 10.

