Huawei TalkBand B6 and C5 10 Tablet leak

The Huawei TalkBand B5 is a clever band that changes into a Bluetooth headset when secured of the strap. It is 2 years of ages, and lastly, a follower is coming, according to leakages onWeibo The Huawei TalkBand B6 appeared in numerous images and videos, exposing the most significant concern – the density of the clever part – has actually been repaired and now it looks rather appealing.

The TalkBand B6 will have the Kirin A1 chipset, established by Huawei’s chip arm HiSilicon. It will support Bluetooth 5.1, will have a USB-C port for quicker charging and a little bent 1.53″ touch screen, all covered into a metal case.

Huawei TalkBand B6 retail box

Photos of the retail box expose there are likewise sportier variations with elastic band and most likely plastic housings for the gizmo, and the cost “won’t be too high”, even for the premium variation with a leather band in champagne gold color.

Huawei Tablet C5 10

The very same leakster likewise showcased a tablet that looks suspiciously like the Huawei Matepad, however will release under a brand-new name – Huawei Tablet C5 10, and will have a various memory setup.

It has actually been noted at Vmall, Huawei’s own online shop in China, however was later on removed. The C5 10 is stated to have 4GB RAM and 128 GB storage and expense CNY2,699, while the present MatePad with 6GB RAM and the very same storage is simply CNY2,199

We might see the brand-new slate appear with the more recent Kirin 820 chip, or perhaps Kirin 985, to discuss the cost walking.

Source 1 • Source 2 • Source 3 (all in Chinese)|Via 1 • Via 2