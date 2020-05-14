Huawei remains banned from doing business with US companies for another year

If you have been questioning whether or not Huawei would be capable to regain its Android license, that probability was has simply been thrown out that window for another year. On Wednesday, President Trump has prolonged an govt order that referred to as for a National Emergency to safe data and telecom providers from threats, together with Huawei.

Huawei P40 Pro

The first govt order, enacted again in May of final year, barred Huawei from conducting business with any business agency based mostly within the US. This contains Google for Huaweis Android providers, and this can solely additional push Huawei into creating its personal app ecosystem that doesnt depend on Google Services. This may even proceed to hinder gross sales of its smartphones in Western markets, the place lack of Google Services generally is a deal-breaker for many customers.

This risk continues to pose an uncommon and extraordinary risk to the nationwide safety, overseas coverage, and economic system of the United States. For this motive, the nationwide emergency declared on May 15, 2019, should proceed in impact past May 15, 2020. Therefore, in accordance with part 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)), I’m persevering with for 1 year the nationwide emergency declared in Executive Order 13873 with respect to securing the data and communications expertise and providers provide chain.

Back in March, Huawei introduced that its HMS (Huawei Mobile Services) substitute for Google Play Services has reached 400 million lively customers, and has 1.three million builders on board. Although there are numerous options to Googles core apps like Gmail and Maps, they solely substitute the actual factor  although it’s potential to reside with HMS.

In any case, Huawei remains barred from its official Android license, so we solely anticipate Huawei will proceed to construct its ecosystem with out Google and we are able to anticipate extra rumors of Huaweis deliberate substitute for Android referred to as Harmony OS.

Source